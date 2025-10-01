公司目錄
Lamoda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

  • Moscow Metro Area

Lamoda 軟體工程師 薪資 在Moscow Metro Area

Lamoda的軟體工程師薪酬 in Moscow Metro Area套餐中位數每year總計RUB 3.64M。 查看Lamoda總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Lamoda
Backend Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
年度總薪資
RUB 3.64M
職級
L2
底薪
RUB 3.64M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
獎金
RUB 0
在職年資
0-1 年
工作經驗
2-4 年
職涯等級是什麼 Lamoda?

RUB 13.36M

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
實習薪資

貢獻

包含職位

提交新職位

後端軟體工程師

常見問題

