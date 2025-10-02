公司目錄
Lam Research
  • 薪資
  • 技術專案經理

  • 所有技術專案經理薪資

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Lam Research 技術專案經理 薪資 在San Francisco Bay Area

Lam Research的技術專案經理薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐中位數每year總計$209K。 查看Lam Research總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Lam Research
Technical Program Manager
Fremont, CA
年度總薪資
$209K
職級
L4
底薪
$167K
Stock (/yr)
$22K
獎金
$20K
在職年資
5 年
工作經驗
8 年
職涯等級是什麼 Lam Research?

$160K

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Lam Research，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)



常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 技術專案經理 at Lam Research in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $266,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lam Research for the 技術專案經理 role in San Francisco Bay Area is $207,000.

