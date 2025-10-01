公司目錄
Lam Research
Lam Research 機械工程師 薪資 在Greater Bengaluru

Lam Research的機械工程師薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru套餐中位數每year總計₹2.28M。 查看Lam Research總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Lam Research
Mechanical Technical Lead Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
年度總薪資
₹2.28M
職級
L3
底薪
₹2.07M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
獎金
₹207K
在職年資
6 年
工作經驗
13 年
職涯等級是什麼 Lam Research?

₹13.94M

股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Lam Research，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)



常見問題

Lam Research in Greater Bengaluru機械工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹2,715,319。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Lam Research機械工程師職位 in Greater Bengaluru年度總薪酬中位數為₹2,099,653。

