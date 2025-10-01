公司目錄
Lam Research
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 化學工程師

  • 所有化學工程師薪資

  • Greater Taipei Area

Lam Research 化學工程師 薪資 在Greater Taipei Area

Lam Research的化學工程師薪酬 in Greater Taipei Area套餐中位數每year總計NT$2.12M。 查看Lam Research總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Lam Research
Process Engineer
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
年度總薪資
NT$2.12M
職級
PE3
底薪
NT$1.74M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
獎金
NT$386K
在職年資
0 年
工作經驗
7 年
職涯等級是什麼 Lam Research?

NT$5.09M

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Lam Research，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 化學工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

包含職位

提交新職位

Process Engineer

常見問題

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un 化學工程師 en Lam Research in Greater Taipei Area tiene una compensación total anual de NT$16,925,401. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Lam Research para el puesto de 化學工程師 in Greater Taipei Area es NT$2,121,661.

精選職缺

    未找到Lam Research的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Applied Materials
  • KLA
  • NetApp
  • Intel
  • Western Digital
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源