Kyndryl的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Hyderabad AreaBand 9級別每year總計₹4.67M。 查看Kyndryl總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Band 6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 7
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 9
₹4.67M
₹4.57M
₹0
₹101K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***