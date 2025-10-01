Kyndryl的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Austin Area範圍從Band 6級別每year$106K到Band 8級別每year$121K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Austin Area套餐的中位數總計$107K。 查看Kyndryl總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Band 6
$106K
$104K
$0
$2.3K
Band 7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Band 8
$121K
$121K
$0
$0
Band 9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
