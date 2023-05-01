公司目錄
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions 薪資

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions的薪資範圍從低端硬體工程師每年總薪酬$33,830到高端業務開發的$301,500。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions. 最後更新： 9/7/2025

$160K

業務開發
$302K
硬體工程師
$33.8K
機械工程師
$73.5K

軟體工程師
$89.2K
常見問題

業務開發 at the Common Range Average level 的年度總薪酬為 $301,500。這包括基本工資以及可能的股票獎勵和獎金。
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Kratos Defense and Security Solutions je $81,347.

