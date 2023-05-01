公司目錄
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於Kratos Defense and Security Solutions的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is a US government contractor that operates through two segments: Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The former offers electronic products, space and satellite communications, training, cybersecurity, and defense and rocket support services, while the latter provides unmanned aerial, ground, and seaborne systems. The company serves national security-related agencies, the Department of Defense, intelligence agencies, and international government agencies, among others. Kratos was founded in 1994 and is based in San Diego, California.

    http://www.kratosdefense.com
    網站
    1994
    成立年份
    3,300
    員工人數
    $500M-$1B
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到Kratos Defense and Security Solutions的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Airbnb
    • Flipkart
    • Microsoft
    • Google
    • DoorDash
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源