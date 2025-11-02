公司目錄
KPN
KPN 資料科學家 薪資

KPN的資料科學家薪酬 in Netherlands套餐中位數每year總計€62.7K。 查看KPN總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/2/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
KPN
Data Scientist
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
年度總薪資
€62.7K
職級
-
底薪
€57.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
獎金
€4.8K
在職年資
3 年
工作經驗
3 年
職涯等級是什麼 KPN?
Block logo
+€50.6K
Robinhood logo
+€77.7K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.6K
Verily logo
+€19.2K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
常見問題

KPN in Netherlands資料科學家最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為€115,118。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
KPN資料科學家職位 in Netherlands年度總薪酬中位數為€61,972。

