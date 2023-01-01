公司目錄
Kohler
Kohler 薪資

Kohler的薪資範圍從低端專案經理每年總薪酬$58,800到高端技術專案經理的$170,850。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Kohler. 最後更新： 11/25/2025

軟體工程師
Median $80K
機械工程師
Median $94.8K
業務分析師
$97K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
資料科學家
$115K
產品設計師
$164K
產品經理
$139K
專案經理
$58.8K
解決方案架構師
$144K
技術專案經理
$171K
Kohler最高薪職位是技術專案經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$170,850。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Kohler年度總薪酬中位數為$114,570。

其他資源

