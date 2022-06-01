公司目錄
Kodak Alaris
    關於

    Kodak Alaris is a global technology company that’s delivering future value through customer solutions. Our advanced, patented intellectual property combines breakthrough technologies, digital transformation and human know-how to unlock the power of images and information. We make businesses run faster, governments run smarter and provide consumers innovative solutions to preserve and enjoy their most cherished memories. We are UK owned, with a global reach, supporting customers in more than 100 countries. Our major office locations are in UK, Germany, US, Mexico and China. Our legacy is rich: born from one of the world’s most iconic brands, we have a strong heritage in innovation, and a sharp focus on bringing technology to market. Our future is powered by our employees’ creativity. Expect a lot from Kodak Alaris and know that we expect a lot of ourselves and the performance of the company. Our VisionOur vision for our business remains constant: to be recognized by the market as the leading provider of products and services in each of the segments in which we participate. We strive to lead through better products, quality, reliability, customer service, and the best and brightest employee talent, along with world class partners around the globe. The Kodak Alaris Way: I-ACTOur well-established Kodak Alaris values that we live and breathe by can be defined by I-ACT: Innovation as the core of Kodak Alaris as a technology company, Accountability to deliver on our commitments, Customer Satisfaction is our number one focus in all aspects of our business, Teamwork in how we resolve issues and grow our portfolio.

    kodakalaris.com
    網站
    2013
    成立年份
    1,500
    員工人數
    $250M-$500M
    預估營收
    總部

