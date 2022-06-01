公司目錄
KMS Technology
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於KMS Technology的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    KMS provides services across the software development lifecycle through partnerships with clients ranging from start-ups to large technology companies. We are a leading provider of offshore product development, software testing, and consulting services. Our infrastructure, methodology, team design, employee profile and client relationship models are designed to maximize the success of our clients in which we can help reduce time to market and increase quality. Most importantly, our culture is defined to encourage our highly experienced teams to deliver innovative solutions that don’t just meet our client’s needs, but also exceed their expectations.Our objective with our clients is to collaboratively build success stories. With every client's engagement, we expect both KMS and our clients to share stories of successful projects, products and relationships that we grow and develop each day. We are proud to say that since the start of KMS, we have had 100% success rate with each client we have worked with.

    kms-technology.com
    網站
    2009
    成立年份
    1,000
    員工人數
    $100M-$250M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到KMS Technology的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Pinterest
    • Databricks
    • Uber
    • Roblox
    • Coinbase
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源