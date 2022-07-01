公司目錄
Kitware
Kitware 薪資

Kitware的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$127,000到高端的資料科學經理$293,525。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Kitware. 最後更新： 8/23/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $127K
資料科學經理
$294K
軟體工程經理
$205K

常見問題

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Kitware je 資料科學經理 at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $293,525. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Kitware je $204,820.

其他資源