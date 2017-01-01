公司目錄
Kindbridge Research Institute
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於Kindbridge Research Institute的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    KRI is dedicated to advancing evidence-based research on gambling disorders for regulators, legislators, and health experts. We focus on reducing health inequities through innovative telehealth solutions that increase accessibility for vulnerable populations. By partnering with major universities, KRI develops best practices that bridge treatment gaps for individuals affected by gambling-related harms. Our mission combines rigorous research with practical applications to improve mental health outcomes and inform effective public policy across the gaming industry.

    https://kindbridgeinstitute.org
    網站
    2020
    成立年份
    12
    員工人數
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到Kindbridge Research Institute的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Spotify
    • Roblox
    • Stripe
    • Pinterest
    • Databricks
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源