公司目錄
Kelly Services
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Kelly Services 薪資

Kelly Services的薪資範圍從低端的資訊技術專業人員年度總薪酬$29,371到高端的行銷$102,485。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Kelly Services. 最後更新： 8/16/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $97K
招募專員
Median $65K
業務營運經理
$77.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
資料科學家
$47.8K
人力資源
$32.1K
資訊技術專業人員
$29.4K
行銷
$102K
信任與安全
$87.4K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Kelly Services is 行銷 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $102,485. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kelly Services is $71,305.

特色職位

    未找到Kelly Services的特色職位

相關公司

  • ADP
  • Insight Enterprises
  • Insperity
  • Paychex
  • Robert Half
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源