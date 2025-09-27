Kaseya的銷售薪酬 in United StatesSenior Sales級別每year總計$136K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$80K。 查看Kaseya總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/27/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Sales 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Sales 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Sales
$96.3K
$90K
$0
$6.3K
Staff Sales 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***