  • 薪資
  • 銷售

  • 所有銷售薪資

Kaseya 銷售 薪資

Kaseya的銷售薪酬 in United StatesSenior Sales級別每year總計$136K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$80K。 查看Kaseya總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/27/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Sales 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Sales 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Sales
$96.3K
$90K
$0
$6.3K
Staff Sales 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
查看 2 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 Kaseya?

客戶經理

常見問題

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za 銷售 u Kaseya in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $160,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Kaseya za ulogu 銷售 in United States je $53,000.

