JW Player 薪資

JW Player的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$78,712到高端的商務拓展$321,600。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 JW Player. 最後更新： 8/16/2025

$160K

商務拓展
$322K
資料科學家
$86K
行銷
$84.6K

產品設計師
$128K
產品經理
$164K
招募專員
$104K
銷售
$271K
軟體工程師
$78.7K
軟體工程經理
$204K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at JW Player is 商務拓展 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $321,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JW Player is $128,380.

