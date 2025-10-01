Justworks的產品經理薪酬 in New York City Area套餐中位數每year總計$200K。 查看Justworks總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
5%
年 1
15%
年 2
40%
年 3
40%
年 4
在Justworks，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
5% 歸屬於 1st-年 (5.00% 每年)
15% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (1.25% 每月)
40% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (3.33% 每月)
40% 歸屬於 4th-年 (3.33% 每月)
Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.
10%
年 1
30%
年 2
30%
年 3
30%
年 4
在Justworks，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
10% 歸屬於 1st-年 (10.00% 每年)
30% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.50% 每月)
30% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.50% 每月)
30% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.50% 每月)
Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.