Johnson & Johnson的軟體工程師薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area範圍從24級別每year$197K到30級別每year$265K。 每year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐的中位數總計$190K。 查看Johnson & Johnson總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
23
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
24
$197K
$178K
$5K
$14K
25
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
$206K
$179K
$13.2K
$14K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***