Johnson & Johnson的軟體工程師薪酬 in New York City Area範圍從23級別每year$81.6K到24級別每year$116K。 每year薪酬 in New York City Area套餐的中位數總計$95K。 查看Johnson & Johnson總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
23
$81.6K
$78.3K
$2.5K
$810
24
$116K
$108K
$0
$7.7K
25
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***