Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson 軟體工程師 薪資 在New York City Area

Johnson & Johnson的軟體工程師薪酬 in New York City Area範圍從23級別每year$81.6K到24級別每year$116K。 每year薪酬 in New York City Area套餐的中位數總計$95K。 查看Johnson & Johnson總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
23
Software Engineer(入門級)
$81.6K
$78.3K
$2.5K
$810
24
Senior Software Engineer
$116K
$108K
$0
$7.7K
25
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
職涯等級是什麼 Johnson & Johnson?

常見問題

Johnson & Johnson in New York City Area軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$122,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Johnson & Johnson軟體工程師職位 in New York City Area年度總薪酬中位數為$90,000。

