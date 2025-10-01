Johnson & Johnson的軟體工程師薪酬 in Ireland24級別每year總計€73.4K。 每year薪酬 in Ireland套餐的中位數總計€74.1K。 查看Johnson & Johnson總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
23
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
24
€73.4K
€70.9K
€0
€2.5K
25
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
26
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
