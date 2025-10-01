Johnson & Johnson的資料科學家薪酬 in Greater Boston Area23級別每year總計$98.6K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Boston Area套餐的中位數總計$100K。 查看Johnson & Johnson總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
23
$98.6K
$95K
$0
$3.6K
24
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***