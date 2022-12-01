公司目錄
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory 薪資

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory的薪資範圍從低端財務分析師每年總薪酬$93,100到高端專案經理的$177,885。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. 最後更新： 11/26/2025

軟體工程師
Median $136K

機器學習工程師

全端軟體工程師

系統工程師

研究科學家

人工智慧研究員

嵌入式系統軟體工程師

資料科學家
Median $148K
航太工程師
Median $156K

硬體工程師
Median $135K

嵌入式硬體工程師

機械工程師
Median $150K
電機工程師
Median $135K
網路安全分析師
Median $130K
資訊技術專員
Median $115K
產品設計師
Median $140K
項目經理
Median $173K
生物醫學工程師
$99.7K
業務營運經理
$164K
土木工程師
$149K
控制工程師
$129K
資料分析師
$130K
財務分析師
$93.1K
人力資源
$111K
材料工程師
$149K
產品經理
$154K
專案經理
$178K
招聘專員
$109K
軟體工程經理
$159K
解決方案架構師
$127K
創投家
$101K
常見問題

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory最高薪職位是專案經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$177,885。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory年度總薪酬中位數為$135,500。

