Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation 薪資

Joby Aviation的薪資範圍從低端招聘專員每年總薪酬$109,450到高端專案經理的$308,450。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Joby Aviation. 最後更新： 11/26/2025

軟體工程師
Median $175K

品質保證軟體工程師

機械工程師
Median $175K
硬體工程師
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

航太工程師
$298K
資料科學家
$220K
電機工程師
$127K
行銷
$255K
醫師
$131K
產品設計師
$199K
專案經理
$308K
招聘專員
$109K
網路安全分析師
$109K
技術專案經理
$152K
找不到您的職位？

常見問題

Joby Aviation最高薪職位是專案經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$308,450。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Joby Aviation年度總薪酬中位數為$175,000。

其他資源

