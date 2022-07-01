公司目錄
JatApp
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於JatApp的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    JatApp is a full-cycle custom software development company that provides a full range of services in software development, mobile app development, web development, and staffing your project with a dedicated development team.Our team unites professional engineers, designers, support service and managers, who know how to create innovative software solutions, taking responsibility for the entire Software Development Life Cycle from concept to launch and support.Key services JatApp offers:- Dedicated development teams- Application development- Mobile App development- Web development- Enterprise software development- QA & Software Testing- UI/UX design- IT consulting and business analysis.

    http://jatapp.com
    網站
    2009
    成立年份
    90
    員工人數
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到JatApp的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Flipkart
    • Snap
    • Netflix
    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源