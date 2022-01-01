公司目錄
iRhythm
iRhythm 薪資

iRhythm的薪資範圍從低端的行銷營運年度總薪酬$124,375到高端的軟體工程經理$357,700。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 iRhythm. 最後更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $211K
商業分析師
$154K
硬體工程師
$179K

行銷營運
$124K
產品經理
$266K
銷售
$199K
軟體工程經理
$358K
使用者體驗研究員
$153K
歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 iRhythm，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (25.00% annually)

常見問題

特色職位

    未找到iRhythm的特色職位

