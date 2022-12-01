公司目錄
Investec
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Investec 薪資

Investec的薪資範圍從低端的投資銀行家年度總薪酬$21,164到高端的軟體工程經理$158,746。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Investec. 最後更新： 8/13/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

資料分析師
$72.4K
資料科學家
$92.4K
投資銀行家
$21.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
行銷
$125K
產品設計師
$65.2K
專案管理師
$42.2K
軟體工程師
$81K
軟體工程經理
$159K
解決方案架構師
$53.8K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Investec is 軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,746. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Investec is $72,417.

特色職位

    未找到Investec的特色職位

相關公司

  • Snap
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Amazon
  • Uber
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源