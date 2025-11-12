Intuit的行動軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Software Engineer 2級別每year$149K到Staff Software Engineer級別每year$332K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$163K。 查看Intuit總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$149K
$106K
$36.7K
$6.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$288K
$180K
$70K
$38.3K
Staff Software Engineer
$332K
$214K
$100K
$18K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Intuit，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)