Intuit的機器學習工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Software Engineer 2級別每year$239K到Architect級別每year$948K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$332K。 查看Intuit總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$239K
$166K
$58.7K
$15K
Senior Software Engineer
$254K
$189K
$49.2K
$16.3K
Staff Software Engineer
$351K
$221K
$84K
$46K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Intuit，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)