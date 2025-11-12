Intuit的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in New York City Area範圍從Software Engineer 1級別每year$160K到Staff Software Engineer級別每year$338K。 每year薪酬 in New York City Area套餐的中位數總計$206K。 查看Intuit總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Software Engineer 1
$160K
$133K
$16K
$11.5K
Software Engineer 2
$199K
$157K
$23.7K
$18.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$276K
$196K
$51K
$28.8K
Staff Software Engineer
$338K
$219K
$87.9K
$31.5K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Intuit，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)