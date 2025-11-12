公司目錄
Intuit
Intuit 全端軟體工程師 薪資 在New York City Area

Intuit的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in New York City Area範圍從Software Engineer 1級別每year$160K到Staff Software Engineer級別每year$338K。 每year薪酬 in New York City Area套餐的中位數總計$206K。 查看Intuit總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025

平均 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Software Engineer 1
(入門級)
$160K
$133K
$16K
$11.5K
Software Engineer 2
$199K
$157K
$23.7K
$18.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$276K
$196K
$51K
$28.8K
Staff Software Engineer
$338K
$219K
$87.9K
$31.5K
查看 4 更多等級
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Intuit，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)



常見問題

Intuit in New York City Area全端軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$405,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Intuit全端軟體工程師職位 in New York City Area年度總薪酬中位數為$206,750。

