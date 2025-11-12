公司目錄
Intuit
  • 薪資
  • 產品設計師

  • 用戶體驗設計師

  • Israel

Intuit 用戶體驗設計師 薪資 在Israel

Intuit的用戶體驗設計師薪酬 in Israel套餐中位數每year總計₪620K。 查看Intuit總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Intuit
Product Designer
hidden
年度總薪資
₪620K
職級
Staff Product Designer
底薪
₪464K
Stock (/yr)
₪92K
獎金
₪64.4K
在職年資
2 年
工作經驗
13 年
職涯等級是什麼 Intuit?
Block logo
+₪197K
Robinhood logo
+₪302K
Stripe logo
+₪67.9K
Datadog logo
+₪119K
Verily logo
+₪74.7K
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Intuit，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)



常見問題

Intuit in Israel用戶體驗設計師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₪765,793。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Intuit用戶體驗設計師職位 in Israel年度總薪酬中位數為₪534,745。

