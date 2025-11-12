Intuit的用戶體驗設計師薪酬 in Canada範圍從Product Designer 2級別每yearCA$143K到Staff Product Designer級別每yearCA$224K。 每year薪酬 in Canada套餐的中位數總計CA$218K。 查看Intuit總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Product Designer 1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Designer 2
CA$143K
CA$116K
CA$15.6K
CA$11.6K
Senior Product Designer
CA$207K
CA$139K
CA$51.7K
CA$16.5K
Staff Product Designer
CA$224K
CA$141K
CA$64.8K
CA$17.9K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Intuit，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)