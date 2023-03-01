公司目錄
Intesa Sanpaolo
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Intesa Sanpaolo 薪資

Intesa Sanpaolo的薪資範圍從低端的財務分析師年度總薪酬$15,558到高端的解決方案架構師$93,254。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Intesa Sanpaolo. 最後更新： 8/13/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $47.7K

後端軟體工程師

財務分析師
$15.6K
人力資源
$81.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
專案管理師
$85.7K
網路安全分析師
$80.1K
解決方案架構師
$93.3K
技術文件撰寫人員
$39.8K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Intesa Sanpaolo is 解決方案架構師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $93,254. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intesa Sanpaolo is $80,056.

特色職位

    未找到Intesa Sanpaolo的特色職位

相關公司

  • SoFi
  • Airbnb
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Snap
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源