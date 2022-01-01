公司目錄
Interactive Brokers 薪資

Interactive Brokers的薪資範圍從低端資訊技術專員每年總薪酬$11,558到高端軟體工程經理的$400,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Interactive Brokers. 最後更新： 11/25/2025

軟體工程師
L2 $160K
L3 $192K
L4 $205K
L5 $285K
L6 $352K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路安全分析師
Median $280K
軟體工程經理
Median $400K

業務營運
$109K
資料分析師
$116K
資料科學家
$132K
人力資源
$85.4K
資訊技術專員
$11.6K
法務
$106K
行銷
$106K
產品設計師
$174K
產品經理
$99.5K
項目經理
$189K
股權歸屬時程

10%

1

15%

2

15%

3

15%

4

15%

5

15%

6

15%

7

股票類型
RSU

在Interactive Brokers，RSUs採用7年歸屬時程：

  • 10% 歸屬於 1st- (10.00% 每年)

  • 15% 歸屬於 2nd- (15.00% 每年)

  • 15% 歸屬於 3rd- (15.00% 每年)

  • 15% 歸屬於 4th- (15.00% 每年)

  • 15% 歸屬於 5th- (15.00% 每年)

  • 15% 歸屬於 6th- (15.00% 每年)

  • 15% 歸屬於 7th- (15.00% 每年)

常見問題

Interactive Brokers最高薪職位是軟體工程經理，年度總薪酬為$400,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Interactive Brokers年度總薪酬中位數為$160,026。

其他資源

