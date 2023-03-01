公司目錄
Interac
Interac 薪資

Interac的薪資範圍從低端的資訊技術專業人員年度總薪酬$54,953到高端的網路安全分析師$100,269。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Interac. 最後更新： 8/11/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $87.1K
產品經理
Median $60K
資料科學家
$65.4K

資訊技術專業人員
$55K
專案經理
$81.1K
網路安全分析師
$100K
常見問題

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Interac è 網路安全分析師 at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $100,269.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Interac è di $73,280.

其他資源