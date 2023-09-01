公司目錄
Intellect Design Arena
Intellect Design Arena 薪資

Intellect Design Arena的薪資範圍從低端技術寫作者每年總薪酬$8,476到高端資料科學家的$38,311。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Intellect Design Arena. 最後更新： 11/24/2025

軟體工程師
Median $9.2K
資料科學家
Median $38.3K
行銷
$20.4K

產品經理
$36.1K
技術寫作者
$8.5K
常見問題

Intellect Design Arena最高薪職位是資料科學家，年度總薪酬為$38,311。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Intellect Design Arena年度總薪酬中位數為$20,422。

其他資源

