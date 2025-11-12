Infosys的系統工程師薪酬 in Pune Metropolitan Region範圍從JL3B級別每year₹388K到JL3A級別每year₹388K。 每year薪酬 in Pune Metropolitan Region套餐的中位數總計₹400K。 查看Infosys總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
JL3B
₹388K
₹388K
₹0
₹0
JL3A
₹388K
₹388K
₹0
₹0
JL4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
JL5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Infosys，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)