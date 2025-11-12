公司目錄
Infosys
Infosys 開發維運工程師 薪資 在India

Infosys的開發維運工程師薪酬 in India範圍從JL4級別每year₹1.04M到JL5級別每year₹1.36M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹810K。 查看Infosys總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025

平均 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
JL3B
Systems Engineer(入門級)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
JL3A
Senior Systems Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
JL4
Technology Analyst
₹1.04M
₹1.03M
₹10.4K
₹0
JL5
Technology Lead
₹1.36M
₹1.35M
₹10.2K
₹0
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.72M
Stripe logo
+₹1.74M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Infosys，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)



常見問題

Infosys in India開發維運工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹1,646,229。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Infosys開發維運工程師職位 in India年度總薪酬中位數為₹810,205。

