Infosys的後端軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Hyderabad Area範圍從JL3B級別每year₹585K到JL5級別每year₹1.12M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Hyderabad Area套餐的中位數總計₹1.05M。 查看Infosys總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
JL3B
₹585K
₹585K
₹0
₹0
JL3A
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
JL4
₹826K
₹808K
₹6.9K
₹10.5K
JL5
₹1.12M
₹1.05M
₹0
₹62.1K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Infosys，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)