Infosys
Infosys 用戶體驗設計師 薪資 在New York City Area

Infosys的用戶體驗設計師薪酬 in New York City Area套餐中位數每year總計$90.7K。 查看Infosys總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Infosys
Product Designer
New York, NY
年度總薪資
$90.7K
職級
Senior
底薪
$90.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
獎金
$0
在職年資
3 年
工作經驗
5 年
職涯等級是什麼 Infosys?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪資提交
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Infosys，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)



常見問題

Infosys in New York City Area用戶體驗設計師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$190,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Infosys用戶體驗設計師職位 in New York City Area年度總薪酬中位數為$90,000。

