Infor的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Associate Software Engineer級別每year$78.9K到Senior Software Engineer級別每year$123K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$84K。 查看Infor總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
$78.9K
$78.9K
$0
$0
Software Engineer
$96.4K
$96.4K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$123K
$123K
$0
$0
Team Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***