Infor 軟體工程師 薪資 在Sri Lanka

Infor的軟體工程師薪酬 in Sri LankaSoftware Engineer級別每year總計LKR 2.78M。 每year薪酬 in Sri Lanka套餐的中位數總計LKR 3.18M。 查看Infor總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
(入門級)
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Software Engineer
LKR 2.78M
LKR 2.7M
LKR 18.5K
LKR 59.7K
Senior Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Team Lead Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
職涯等級是什麼 Infor?

常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 軟體工程師 at Infor in Sri Lanka sits at a yearly total compensation of LKR 17,549,918. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infor for the 軟體工程師 role in Sri Lanka is LKR 3,105,675.

