Infor的軟體工程師薪酬 in Sri LankaSoftware Engineer級別每year總計LKR 2.78M。 每year薪酬 in Sri Lanka套餐的中位數總計LKR 3.18M。 查看Infor總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Software Engineer
LKR 2.78M
LKR 2.7M
LKR 18.5K
LKR 59.7K
Senior Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Team Lead Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
