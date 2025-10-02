Infor的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Hyderabad Area範圍從Associate Software Engineer級別每year₹667K到Senior Software Engineer級別每year₹1.69M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Hyderabad Area套餐的中位數總計₹1.21M。 查看Infor總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
₹667K
₹667K
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.94M
₹1.91M
₹0
₹25.4K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.69M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹0
Team Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***