Info Edge
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 全端軟體工程師

  • Greater Delhi Area

Info Edge 全端軟體工程師 薪資 在Greater Delhi Area

Info Edge的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Delhi AreaSenior Software Engineer級別每year總計₹1.88M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Delhi Area套餐的中位數總計₹1.77M。 查看Info Edge總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025

平均 等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Software Engineer
(入門級)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.88M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹188K
Lead Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
查看 2 更多等級
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.73M
Stripe logo
+₹1.74M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 Info Edge?

常見問題

Info Edge in Greater Delhi Area全端軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹2,237,962。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Info Edge全端軟體工程師職位 in Greater Delhi Area年度總薪酬中位數為₹1,820,994。

其他資源