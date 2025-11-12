Info Edge的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Delhi AreaSenior Software Engineer級別每year總計₹1.88M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Delhi Area套餐的中位數總計₹1.77M。 查看Info Edge總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.88M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹188K
Lead Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***