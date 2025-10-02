Info Edge的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Delhi Area範圍從Senior Software Engineer級別每year₹1.8M到Tech Lead/Team Lead級別每year₹4.88M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Delhi Area套餐的中位數總計₹2.01M。 查看Info Edge總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹116K
Lead Engineer
₹2.06M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹89.8K
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹4.88M
₹4.09M
₹509K
₹281K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
