  • 薪資
  • 產品經理

  • 所有產品經理薪資

  • Greater Delhi Area

Info Edge 產品經理 薪資 在Greater Delhi Area

Info Edge的產品經理薪酬 in Greater Delhi Area套餐中位數每year總計₹3.96M。 查看Info Edge總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Info Edge
Product Manager
Noida, UP, India
年度總薪資
₹3.96M
職級
B4
底薪
₹3.96M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
獎金
₹0
在職年資
4 年
工作經驗
6 年
職涯等級是什麼 Info Edge?

₹13.94M

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
常見問題

