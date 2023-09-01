公司目錄
Inetum
Inetum 薪資

Inetum的薪資範圍從低端的資料分析師年度總薪酬$19,857到高端的業務營運$162,089。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Inetum. 最後更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $33K

全端軟體工程師

業務營運
$162K
商業分析師
$48.8K

資料分析師
$19.9K
資訊技術專業人員
$37K
管理顧問
$25.2K
產品經理
$30.5K
專案管理師
$38.3K
解決方案架構師
$42.1K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Inetum is 業務營運 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $162,089. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inetum is $36,991.

