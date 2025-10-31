公司目錄
inDriver
  薪資
  產品設計師

  所有產品設計師薪資

inDriver 產品設計師 薪資

inDriver的產品設計師薪酬 in Kazakhstan套餐中位數每year總計KZT 23.16M。 查看inDriver總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/31/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
inDriver
Product Designer
Almaty, AC, Kazakhstan
年度總薪資
KZT 23.16M
職級
Middle
底薪
KZT 23.16M
Stock (/yr)
KZT 0
獎金
KZT 0
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
5 年
職涯等級是什麼 inDriver?
Block logo
+KZT 30.25M
Robinhood logo
+KZT 46.41M
Stripe logo
+KZT 10.43M
Datadog logo
+KZT 18.25M
Verily logo
+KZT 11.47M
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
貢獻

常見問題

inDriver in Kazakhstan產品設計師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為KZT 33,306,949。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
inDriver產品設計師職位 in Kazakhstan年度總薪酬中位數為KZT 23,155,177。

