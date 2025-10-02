公司目錄
Indra 硬體工程師 薪資 在Madrid Metropolitan Area

Indra的硬體工程師薪酬 in Madrid Metropolitan Area套餐中位數每year總計€35K。 查看Indra總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Indra
Hardware Engineer
Madrid, MD, Spain
年度總薪資
€35K
職級
L2
底薪
€35K
Stock (/yr)
€0
獎金
€0
在職年資
0-1 年
工作經驗
2-4 年
職涯等級是什麼 Indra?

€142K

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Radio Frequency Engineer

常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 硬體工程師 at Indra in Madrid Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €46,644. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indra for the 硬體工程師 role in Madrid Metropolitan Area is €29,810.

