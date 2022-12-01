公司目錄
IndiaMART
IndiaMART 薪資

IndiaMART的薪資範圍從低端的銷售年度總薪酬$6,585到高端的產品經理$28,744。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $13.8K

全端軟體工程師

後端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $28.7K
銷售
$6.6K

風險投資人
$11.8K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at IndiaMART is 產品經理 with a yearly total compensation of $28,744. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IndiaMART is $12,839.

其他資源